DC visits corona vaccination centers in Matiari

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Saturday visited corona vaccination centers set up in district headquarter hospital and rural health center Khebar.

According to a handout issued here, DC reviewed arrangements made for administering corona vaccine. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Yar Muhammad Khoso while giving briefing to DC said that over 4000 people have so far been injected corona vaccine in the district while about stock of 3000 vaccine doses were available with vaccine centers.

DC directed the health department to keep vaccination centers functional and devise a strategy to create awareness among people about corona vaccines and remove bad impressions about adverse impact of injection. DC further said that ensuring implementation on SOPs and vaccination was mandatory to contain spread of deadly virus.