DC visits Corona Vaccination Centre

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asiya Gul on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Corona Vaccination Centre set up in the auditorium of DPS school and inspected facilities being provided to the citizens there.

She also checked attendance of the staff.

The DC inquired the citizens, coming for the vaccination, about the facilities being provided to them in the center.

She said, "Along with vaccination, I urge the citizens to strictly follow the anti-corona SOPs, use face mask, wash your hands frequently, avoid leaving house unnecessarily because we can only deal with this epidemic by taking precautions."