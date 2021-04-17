DC visits corona vaccination centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Saturday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements for the vaccination process.

He also inspected the counters and beds placed for coronavirus vaccine receivers and also asked the visitors about the arrangements and cleanliness conditions.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure the best cleanliness conditions at the centre and said vaccine was injected to more than 215,000 individuals so far. He said that now vaccine was being given to the people in two shifts, the first shift timing was 10am to 4pm, while the second shift was operational from 9pm to 1am.