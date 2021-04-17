UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Corona Vaccination Centre

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC visits corona vaccination centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Saturday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements for the vaccination process.

He also inspected the counters and beds placed for coronavirus vaccine receivers and also asked the visitors about the arrangements and cleanliness conditions.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure the best cleanliness conditions at the centre and said vaccine was injected to more than 215,000 individuals so far. He said that now vaccine was being given to the people in two shifts, the first shift timing was 10am to 4pm, while the second shift was operational from 9pm to 1am.

Related Topics

Malik Riaz From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz will visit Karachi on April 24 to res ..

3 minutes ago

Realme Sets its Sights to Capture Infinity with th ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to launch Ministry of Tolerance ..

26 minutes ago

World Bank sets tough conditions for Pakistan for ..

30 minutes ago

111,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

41 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,me ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.