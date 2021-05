DC visits corona vaccination centre

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Corona Vaccination Centre at Divisional Public school (DPS) and reviewed arrangements.

She inspected attendance of doctors and staff, cleanliness, vaccination stock and other arrangements.

The DC inquired about medical facilities from people coming for vaccination and urged people to follow corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly.