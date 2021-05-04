DC visits corona vaccination centres

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman on Tuesday visited corona vaccination centres in Chiniot and Chenab Nagar and reviewed the process of vaccination.

He also checked the seating arrangements, toilets and parking facilities in the centres.

He appealed to the senior citizens and their attendants to visit the centre on the scheduled date after the confirmation message so that they could be vaccinated.

Deputy District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shafqatur Rehman briefed about the vaccination process at the centre and arrangements under Corona standard operating procedure (SOPs).