DC Visits Corona Vaccination Data Entry Room, Reviews Situation

Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday visited the Corona vaccination data entry computer room and store room set up at District Health Office (DHO) Nawabshah and inspected the prevailing situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday visited the Corona vaccination data entry computer room and store room set up at District Health Office (DHO) Nawabshah and inspected the prevailing situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Junaid Hameed Samo, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner during the visit directed District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali to depute more staff to enhance the circle of Corona Vaccination Data Entry and to make the process easier.

He advised to make arrangements for the generator side by side with the supply of electricity for Store Room to maintain the cool chain of Vaccine.

DC directed the District Health Officer to further expedite the process of Corona Vaccination and negligence in this process would not be tolerated.

District Manager PPIH was instructed to fix vaccination targets for vaccinators to ensure the vaccination of staff health department side by side the residents of villages in order to achieve the vaccination target.

Briefing Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer said that more than 1, 50,000 persons were vaccinated in the district so far.

He said that meetings are being held with citizens, elites, political and social leaders to motivate them for vaccination against Corona and expressed the hope that the vaccination target would be achieved.

