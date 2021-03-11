DC visits coronavirus vaccination center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Thursday visited coronavirus vaccination center at sports Complex Samanabad.

He inspected the process of vaccination given to the elders at the center.

District Health Officer Dr Atta ul Monam and other doctors were accompanied.

The commissioner said that coronavirus vaccination centers had been set up across the division for free of cost vaccination of persons above 60 for their safety.

He checked the record besides other facilities at the center and said that thegovernment was taking all necessary measures for the safety of citizensfrom coronavirus.