DC visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Sadiq Girls High school here on Tuesday.

He talked to the people who were there for vaccination and asked about the facilities being provided at the centre.

Deputy Commissioner visited the waiting area, vaccination counters, post-vaccination area, information desk and field hospital. He was briefed that as many as 26 vaccination centres were operational in Bahawalpur district for free vaccination against coronavirus. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Naeem Sadiq Cheema and officers of District Health Authority and District education Authority were also present at the occasion.