DC Visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

DC visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday visited coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Girls High School Model Town-A here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday visited coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Girls High school Model Town-A here.

He talked to the people who were there for vaccination and asked about the facilities being provided at the centre.

The deputy commissioner visited the waiting area, vaccination counters, post-vaccination area, information desk and field hospital.

The deputy commissioner was briefed that as many as 26 vaccination centres were operational in the Bahawalpur district for free vaccination against coronavirus.

