DC visits coronavirus vaccination centre

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqir Monday paid a surprise visit to Shahpur tehsil and inspected the coronavirus vaccination centre and land record centre there.

She inquired the people present there about facilities being provided at the centre.

The DC asked the staff to provide all possible facilities to senior citizens coming to the centre.

Later, she visited the Revenue Land Record Centre and directed the officers concerned to resolved public problems on priority basis .

She said strict action would be taken against those officer involved in bribery.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Khurram Aftab also accompanied with the DC.