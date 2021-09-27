UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC visits coronavirus vaccination centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqir Monday paid a surprise visit to Shahpur tehsil and inspected the coronavirus vaccination centre and land record centre there.

She inquired the people present there about facilities being provided at the centre.

The DC asked the staff to provide all possible facilities to senior citizens coming to the centre.

Later, she visited the Revenue Land Record Centre and directed the officers concerned to resolved public problems on priority basis .

She said strict action would be taken against those officer involved in bribery.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Khurram Aftab also accompanied with the DC.

Related Topics

Visit Shahpur All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 12 ..

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 128GB of Storage

24 minutes ago
 OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of ..

OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ with the Reno6 Ser ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

37 minutes ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

1 hour ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

1 hour ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.