UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Covid-19 Vaccination Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC visits Covid-19 vaccination center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Degree College for Special education, Jhangiwala here on Wednesday.

He inspected the vaccination process and talked to the visiting people. People lauded the arrangements at the centre and also praised the initiative of the government to vaccinate senior citizens.

The DC directed the staff of the centre to ensure that an adequate amount of vaccine was present at the centre and registered people were vaccinated on time. He also visited the coronavirus field hospital, the post-vaccination area, vaccine storage, information desk and waiting area of the centre. Chief executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Tariq Mehmood, Focal Person for Coronavirus Vaccination Dr Zakir Ali and others were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

13 minutes ago

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

30 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

32 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

16 minutes ago

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: stu ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.