DC visits Covid-19 vaccination center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Degree College for Special education, Jhangiwala here on Wednesday.

He inspected the vaccination process and talked to the visiting people. People lauded the arrangements at the centre and also praised the initiative of the government to vaccinate senior citizens.

The DC directed the staff of the centre to ensure that an adequate amount of vaccine was present at the centre and registered people were vaccinated on time. He also visited the coronavirus field hospital, the post-vaccination area, vaccine storage, information desk and waiting area of the centre. Chief executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Tariq Mehmood, Focal Person for Coronavirus Vaccination Dr Zakir Ali and others were also present at the occasion.