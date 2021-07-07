UrduPoint.com
DC visits COVID Vaccination Centre for aspirants traveling abroad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre set up for the aspirants traveling abroad at Government Girls High school Model Town-A here on Wednesday.

He inspected the vaccination process of people who will be traveling abroad. DC directed the staff of the centre to give priority to people whose visas are about to get expired.

He talked to the people who were there for vaccination and asked about the facilities being provided at the centre.

DC visited the waiting area, vaccination counters, post-vaccination area, information desk and field hospital. Director Health Services and Focal Persons for Coronavirus Vaccination Dr Rao Zakir Ali, Chief executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Iqbal Makwal and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema were also present at the occasion.

