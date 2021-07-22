UrduPoint.com
DC Visits CPB

Thu 22nd July 2021

DC visits CPB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz along with his family visited Child Protection Bureau (CPB) here on Thursday.

He distributed sweets and gifts among the children lodged in CPB.

The DC was briefed about the working of child protection bureau.

Mudassar Riaz highlighted the importance of Eidul Azha among the children and encouraged them.

He said, "Eid gives the message to share happiness with less privileged segment of society."He urged the people to dispose of offal at specified points set up by district administration.

