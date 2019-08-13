DC visits CPWB

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi has visited Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Monday and celebrated Eidul Azha with the children housed in the bureau.

The DC slaughtered two goats donated by the local philanthropists for the CPWB children and prayed for their bright future.

Niazi also visited the eatery stalls and appreciated facilities being provided for the rescued children in the bureau.

Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, District Officer Child Protection Ejaz Aslam Dogar, social activists Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak and Abdul Qayyum Anwar were also present on the occasion.