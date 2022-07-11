DC visits CPWB on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He cut the cake, shook hands with children one by one and also talked with them.

He said that Eid was a day of pleasure for all and one can achieve real joy by serving the ailing community of the society.

He said that children are our future and have great importance for us adding thathe was feeling happy by spending time with them.