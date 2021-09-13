UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Cricket Stadium In Moza Banga

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC visits cricket stadium in Moza Banga

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia here on Monday visited the cricket stadium in Moza Banga and inspected ongoing construction work there.

Talking to media, he said that the playgrounds provide healthy activities for the youth, who should utilize it for sports activities.

He said that sports not only help in physical and cognitive growth but also in character-building. He directed to start sports activities at the stadium.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain and District Sports Officer Bahawalpur Aamir Hameed were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Bahawalpur Saddar Media

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

15 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

26 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

45 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.