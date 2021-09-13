DC visits cricket stadium in Moza Banga

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia here on Monday visited the cricket stadium in Moza Banga and inspected ongoing construction work there.

Talking to media, he said that the playgrounds provide healthy activities for the youth, who should utilize it for sports activities.

He said that sports not only help in physical and cognitive growth but also in character-building. He directed to start sports activities at the stadium.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain and District Sports Officer Bahawalpur Aamir Hameed were also present on the occasion.