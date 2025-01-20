DC visits Danish School Hasilpur

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Danish school

in Hasilpur and inspected IT lab, library and art room of the girls campus.

He reviewed the educational facilities provided to the students. He observed

the paintings created by female students in the art room and praised their

creative abilities.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited the classrooms to assess the

teaching and learning processes.

On this occasion, Danish School Girls' campus Principal Shehla Farhan and

the Danish School Boys' campus Principal Muhammad Akram Rana were present.

The Deputy Commissioner met the students of Danish School who participated

in the "Khelta Punjab" and annual sports competitions, commending their excellent

performance.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner planted a sapling in the lawn of Danish School Girls' campus.

