DC Visits Darul Amaan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim on Monday visited Darul Amaan to celebrate
Eid with children and their families on Eid-ul-Fitr.
During the visit, he met with women and children who were present in Darul Amaan
and distributed sweets among them.
He emphasized that his visit aimed at sharing the joy of Eid.
The DC also acknowledged the dedication and hardwork of staff, commending their relentless
efforts to provide family atmosphere.
He particularly praised their commitment to serve the deserving even on festive occasions
like Eid.
Later on, he also visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and met with patients besides inquiring
about their health.
