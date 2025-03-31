DC visits Darul Amaan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim on Monday visited Darul Amaan to celebrate

Eid with children and their families on Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the visit, he met with women and children who were present in Darul Amaan

and distributed sweets among them.

He emphasized that his visit aimed at sharing the joy of Eid.

The DC also acknowledged the dedication and hardwork of staff, commending their relentless

efforts to provide family atmosphere.

He particularly praised their commitment to serve the deserving even on festive occasions

like Eid.

Later on, he also visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and met with patients besides inquiring

about their health.