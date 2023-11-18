Open Menu

DC Visits Darul Atfal, Inspects Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DC visits Darul Atfal, inspects facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday said that the government was taking measures for the welfare of the children of Darul Atfal.

He expressed these views while visiting Dar-ul-Atfal (females). Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Superintendent Darul Atfal Tahira Hafeez were also present. The Deputy Commissioner talked to the residents and asked about the facilities.

He directed that the girls living in Dar-ul-Atfal should be admitted to private schools to continue their education.

In this regard, they should be provided with all available facilities. He reviewed the educational facilities and teaching and learning at the facility.

Superintendent Tahira Hafeez said that Dar-ul-Atfal has 50 female children and they are being provided with educational facilities up to the fifth grade. She informed that good quality food and entertainment facilities are also being provided to the girls. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur also distributed sweets among the children living in Darul-Atfal.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur All Government

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

59 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 hour ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

3 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

3 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

4 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

4 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan