DC visits Darul Atfal, inspects facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday said that the government was taking measures for the welfare of the children of Darul Atfal.

He expressed these views while visiting Dar-ul-Atfal (females). Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Superintendent Darul Atfal Tahira Hafeez were also present. The Deputy Commissioner talked to the residents and asked about the facilities.

He directed that the girls living in Dar-ul-Atfal should be admitted to private schools to continue their education.

In this regard, they should be provided with all available facilities. He reviewed the educational facilities and teaching and learning at the facility.

Superintendent Tahira Hafeez said that Dar-ul-Atfal has 50 female children and they are being provided with educational facilities up to the fifth grade. She informed that good quality food and entertainment facilities are also being provided to the girls. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur also distributed sweets among the children living in Darul-Atfal.