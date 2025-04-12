Open Menu

DC Visits Daska, Reviews Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Daska and reviewed ongoing development projects and inspected health facilities.

According to the details, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the ongoing construction work on development projects under the Cities Development Program in Daska and reviewed the quality and speed of the project.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Usman Ghani was also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that ongoing projects in the public interest should be completed as soon as possible.

He made a surprise visit to the Basic Health Center, Glotian Khurd, checked the attendance of the staff, inspected the hospital’s pharmacy, laboratory and OPD and reviewed the stock of medicines given to patients.

He said that the duty roster and lists of available medicines should be displayed at a prominent place and the availability of medicines should be ensured as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the project of constructing an additional class under construction at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school, Jaisarwala.

