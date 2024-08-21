DC visits Daska tehsil hospital, education centre

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Daska, inspected cleanliness including Emergency, OPDs, Ward and Pharmacy and inquired from the citizens who came for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner also made a surprise visit to the Government Special Education Centre Daska, Government Elementary school Ranjai Daska and Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public-School Daska Campus to check the attendance and also visited the class rooms.

He urged the teachers to make the children study the concept base so that they can understand the real usefulness and importance of education and inculcate in them the desire for research.

The DC along with the local authorities of Municipal Committee Daska inspected the ongoing development projects and the condition of green belts in the city and issued instructions regarding this.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain also visited Primary Health Center Alu-Mehar Sharif and checked the medicines and medical facilities.