Open Menu

DC Visits Daska Tehsil Hospital, Education Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC visits Daska tehsil hospital, education centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain made a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Daska, inspected cleanliness including Emergency, OPDs, Ward and Pharmacy and inquired from the citizens who came for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner also made a surprise visit to the Government Special Education Centre Daska, Government Elementary school Ranjai Daska and Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public-School Daska Campus to check the attendance and also visited the class rooms.

He urged the teachers to make the children study the concept base so that they can understand the real usefulness and importance of education and inculcate in them the desire for research.

The DC along with the local authorities of Municipal Committee Daska inspected the ongoing development projects and the condition of green belts in the city and issued instructions regarding this.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain also visited Primary Health Center Alu-Mehar Sharif and checked the medicines and medical facilities.

Related Topics

Education Visit Daska From Government

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan