DC Visits Deaf & Defective School In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Sunday visited the Deaf and Defective School People's Colony and Slow Learner School Darul islam Colony.

The chief executive officer (CEO) Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail, DEO Education and Special Education Focal Person Salma Khatoon were also present on this occasion.

The deputy commissioner made a detailed visit to the children's learning skills, audiology lab, sports lab and classrooms in the school. He asked the school administration about the number of children in the school, problems faced by the children, attendance of teachers, school records, school funds, school upgradation and took a detailed briefing regarding curricular and co-curricular activities.

Rao Atif Raza gave special instructions to the CEO Health to set up a separate counter in the hospital for the examination of special children. DC assured immediate resolution of the up-gradation of schools, lack of staff and other issues.

He said on this occasion that unfortunately, like the rest of the world, there is not so much awareness of education and training for special people in our country, in this regard, all possible cooperation will be done and the local community will be brought together to provide education and training for special people.

