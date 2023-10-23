DC visits dengue ward at General Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited the dengue ward at Teaching Hospital [Government General Hospital] Ghulam Muhammad Abad, here on Tuesday.

He asked about treatment of patients suffering from dengue fever.

He also went to other wards of the hospital including emergency and labs and inspected functioning of the medical instruments. He directed the hospital medical superintendent (MS) for ensuring provision of all facilities in the dengue ward as well as treatment

of patients.

He also directed the MS for improving the hospital outlook as well as cleanliness. He also directed the hospital administration for taking effective measures at Outpatient Department (OPD) to save the time of patients.