DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, Shah Saud on Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Bannu and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bannu Syed Abrar Ali Shah and the officials concerned. He inquired about the patients and asked about their problems in the hospital.

The doctors and management of the hospital briefed him on existing facilities and challenges.

DC underscored the importance of treating patients as a Primary duty and urged doctors to consider it a form of worship, fostering a sense of brotherhood.

Later, he visited Citizen Facilitation Center and inspected the provision of facilities. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing public facilities promising the implementation of initiatives beneficial to the people.

