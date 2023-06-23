Open Menu

DC Visits DHQ, Cattle Market To Inspect Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Friday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients, their attendants and inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to them at the hospital.

Cheema took rounds of various hospital wards including the male and female wards, operation theater, medical store, the emergency department and others.

He directed the management of the DHQ to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and adequate seating and clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

He also directed to ensure medicines in sufficient quantities at the hospital.

The DC further asked for the best cleanliness arrangements at the hospital's washrooms and directed them to make the air conditioning system functional.

Later, the deputy commissioner also visited the cattle market in the Khayaban Sir Syed area and reviewed the seating, drinking water, cleanliness, medical facility and other arrangements.

Waqar directed the concerned officials to ensure plenty of water and shady places for animals during hot weather.

He directed the police officials to watch criminal elements like pickpockets in the cattle markets.

