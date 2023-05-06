DC visits DHQ, checks treatment facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad on Saturday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan where he checked the attendance of staff and the facilities being provided to the public.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dera Syed Gulfam Abbas, the deputy commissioner paid this visit on the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary.

During the visit, the DC also met with patients and took their views regarding the facilities.

Besides, he checked the attendance and OPD register as well as availability of medicines and functioning of machines. He also inspected various wards and their cleanliness situation.

On receiving some complaints from the patients, he instructed the hospital administration to redress them immediately.

The deputy commissioner also wrote a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary for more facilities at DHQ.