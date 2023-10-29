DC visits DHQ Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir along with Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf and SP Investigation Kohat Jamilur Rehman on Sunday visited DHQ Hospital to meet injured journalist Yasir Shah and his friend.

Unknown gunmen tried to kill them while they were moving randomly in the city.

SP Investigation Jamilur Rehman while talking to the journalists on this occasion said that Yasir Shah was safe from firing by the grace of Allah.

"He got injured due to falling from the bike. Gumbat police are conducting a search operation to arrest the accused. Soon the culprits will be in the grip of the law” he stated.

He further assured that the case of the incident has been registered in Gumbat police station and the search for the accused is going on.

The incident is being investigated from different angles.

A large number of journalists and social persons were also present on this occasion.

