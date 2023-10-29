Open Menu

DC Visits DHQ Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 09:10 PM

DC visits DHQ Hospital

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir along with Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf and SP Investigation Kohat Jamilur Rehman on Sunday visited DHQ Hospital to meet injured journalist Yasir Shah and his friend.

Unknown gunmen tried to kill them while they were moving randomly in the city.

SP Investigation Jamilur Rehman while talking to the journalists on this occasion said that Yasir Shah was safe from firing by the grace of Allah.

"He got injured due to falling from the bike. Gumbat police are conducting a search operation to arrest the accused. Soon the culprits will be in the grip of the law” he stated.

He further assured that the case of the incident has been registered in Gumbat police station and the search for the accused is going on.

The incident is being investigated from different angles.

A large number of journalists and social persons were also present on this occasion.

APP/Zub/378

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Kohat Yasir Shah Sunday From

Recent Stories

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

1 hour ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

2 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

2 hours ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

4 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan