DC visits DHQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon here on Tuesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected various departments.

He discussed issues like supply of medicines, facilities being provided to patients and problems of emergency department with the hospital’s administration.

The DC also inquired after the patients and directed the Medical Suprintentendent (MS) to fully facilitate the patients.

Assistant Commissioner, Noman Ahmed was present on the occasion.