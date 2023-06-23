Open Menu

DC Visits DHQ, Hospital And Cattle Market To Inspect Facilities

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DC visits DHQ, hospital and Cattle market to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Friday visited the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital.

Cheema took rounds of various hospital wards including the male and female wards, Operation Theater, the medical store, the Emergency Department and others.

He directed the management of the DHQ to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and adequate seating and clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

He also directed to ensure medicines in sufficient quantities at the hospital.

The DC further asked for the best cleanliness arrangements at the hospital's washrooms and directed them to make the air conditioning system functional.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited the cattle market in the Khayaban Sir Syed area and reviewed the seating, drinking water, cleanliness, medical facility and other arrangements.

Waqar directed the concerned officials to ensure plenty of water and shady places for animals during hot weather.

He directed the police officials to watch criminal elements like pickpockets in the cattle markets.

Related Topics

Weather Police Water Male Rawalpindi Criminals Market Best

Recent Stories

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

3 minutes ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

9 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

21 minutes ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

26 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

41 minutes ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 hours ago
Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

3 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

3 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

3 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan