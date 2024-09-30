Open Menu

DC Visits DHQ Hospital Attock, Review Facilities

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza and PML-N ticket holder Malik Hameed Akbar Khan on Monday visited the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital and reviewed facilities and services.

According to DC office, they were accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Shagubata Jabin and Medical Superintendent Dr. Jawad Elahi who provided a briefing on the hospital's operations.

During visit, Rao Atif Raza and Malik Hameed Akbar Khan reviewed the hospital's administrative and medical affairs and inquired patients about the services provided by the hospital.

On the occasion, Malik Hameed stated that the Punjab government under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership is dedicated to provide all necessary facilities to hospitals in Attock district.

He noted his commitment to regularly visiting the hospital to monitor improvements in services.

APP/nsi/378

