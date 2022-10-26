DC visits DHQ hospital; check cleanliness, healthcare facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Complex Tajazai and checked the Healthcare facilities being provided to patients.

The deputy commissioner visited Indoors and Emergency departments where he interacted with the public and patients to inquire about the provision of healthcare services.

He also checked the attendance of the doctors and paramedic staff.

He directed the hospital management to provide the best medical facilities to the public. The DC Lakki visited the Dengue ward and checked all facilities.

Meanwhile, the DC chaired District Education Steering Committee meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities to take all possible measures for ensuring quality education in public schools. He warned of strict action against the habitual absentee staff.