DC visits DHQ hospital in Kohlu

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmad Jafar said that efforts were being made to provide modern and better health facilities to the people of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmad Jafar said that efforts were being made to provide modern and better health facilities to the people of the area.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday.

The DC inspected the various departments of DHQ and reviewed the cleanliness.

On this occasion, he visited the patients under treatment in the hospital and inquired about the provision of medical facilities.

MS, DHQ Dr. Asghar Marree gave a detailed briefing to the DC regarding the medical facilities, staff and problems faced by the patients in the hospital.

The DC said doctors should perform their duty as worship and 24-hour attendance of medical staff should be ensured in DHQ.

If there is any negligence in this regard, action will be taken against those responsible, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the shortage of water in DHQ and directed the concerned officers to take immediate steps to resolve issues. Meanwhile, the DC also reviewed the ongoing construction work at DHQ.