UrduPoint.com

DC Visits DHQ Hospital In Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:26 PM

DC visits DHQ hospital in Kohlu

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmad Jafar said that efforts were being made to provide modern and better health facilities to the people of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmad Jafar said that efforts were being made to provide modern and better health facilities to the people of the area.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday.

The DC inspected the various departments of DHQ and reviewed the cleanliness.

On this occasion, he visited the patients under treatment in the hospital and inquired about the provision of medical facilities.

MS, DHQ Dr. Asghar Marree gave a detailed briefing to the DC regarding the medical facilities, staff and problems faced by the patients in the hospital.

The DC said doctors should perform their duty as worship and 24-hour attendance of medical staff should be ensured in DHQ.

If there is any negligence in this regard, action will be taken against those responsible, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the shortage of water in DHQ and directed the concerned officers to take immediate steps to resolve issues. Meanwhile, the DC also reviewed the ongoing construction work at DHQ.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Visit Kohlu Media

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

32 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

32 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

32 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

32 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.