DC Visits DHQ Hospital, Inquires Health Of Blast Victims

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 09:13 PM

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak visited District Headquarters Hospital Dera and inquired about the health of the injured in the Tank Adda blast and reviewed the medical facilities.

During the visit, he met the injured persons, appreciated their courage and expressed good wishes.

He offered prayers for their speedy recovery.

The DC inquired about the medical facilities given to the injured and directed them to provide the best medical facilities to the patients.

During the visit, he inspected the security and CCTV cameras of the hospital as well as inspected the newly constructed centres and expressed satisfaction with the medical care and measures provided to the injured by the hospital administration.

