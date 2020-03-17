DC visits DHQ hospital, inspects corona ward

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb Tuesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Lakki and inspected the facilities in separate ward allocated for coronavirus affected patients

He directed provision of all the needed facilities to coronavirus victims and said that all the available resources would be utilized to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He also urged people to avoid attending gatherings and adopt preventing measures against corona.

Later, he visited entry and exits points of the city and acquired briefing about the screening of passengers coming to Lakki from other areas.