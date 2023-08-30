DC visits DHQ hospital, inspects facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir along with Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf here on Wednesday visited the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

According to the DC office, he inspected various departments of the hospital including the emergency ward, OPD, laboratory, pharmacy and other wards.

During his visit, DC said that efforts were being made to provide modern and better health facilities to the people of the area.

He issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to further improve the public services and sanitation situation.