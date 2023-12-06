DC visits DHQ hospital Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Wednesday visited the District Headquarter hospital (DHQ).

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan made a detailed visit to various wards and departments of the civil hospital Mirpurkhas to review the performance of the Hospital.

He asked the patients about the services given by the hospital, replying the inquiry, the patients told him about the poor sanitation and unavailability of ambulance services.

The hospital staff responded to the deputy commissioner's outburst regarding the patients' lack of access to ambulance service by stating that the patients could only use the service after notifying rescue 1122, at which point they could provide the patient with ambulance service.

DC ordered to conduct a meeting with the management of rescue 1122 to resolve this problem.

Assistant Commissioner of Taluka Hussain Bakish Mari, Irfan Nizamani, Focal Person of District Headquarters Hospital, Ghulam Hussain Kaniyoo, District Health Officer, Dr. Jai ram das Dewani, Municipal Commissioner, Shafiq Shah, Assistant Director Planning, Saleem Sheikh, Dr. Lekhraj Rathore, Information Officer, Yasir Nawaz Memon, and Accountant, Sher Mohammad Chanihun, were also present during the visit.