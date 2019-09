DC visits DHQ hospital Timergara to inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan paid surprise visit to the casualty unit of District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) Timergara and inspected facilities

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, he was briefed by Medical Superintendent Dr. Tariq Hassan about various issues concerning the hospital.

�During the briefing it was informed the DC was informed that more steps should be taken for providing modern facilities to provide best healthcare treatment to patients.�The Deputy Commissioner directed DMS, DHQ Hospital Timergara to submit a detailed report regarding missing facilities in order to approach concerned authorities for resolving problems of the hospitals.