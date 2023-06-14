UrduPoint.com

DC Visits DHQ Hospital,inspects Facilities:

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the masses.

The DC checked the trauma center, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan room, laboratory and medicine stores.

He said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of government,adding that no compromise could be made on healthcare facilities.

The DC directed the hospital administration to make sure the ample stock of the medicines in the hospital so that patients could not face any problem in this regard.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital briefed him about various matters of the hospital.

