DC visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi Tuesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to masses.

The DC checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

He said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of government.

CEO Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir and Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat were also present on the occasion.