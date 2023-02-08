UrduPoint.com

DC Visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital on Wednesday and inspected facilities being provided to the patients.

He checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

The deputy commissioner said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of government. He said that no compromise would be made on quality of healthcare facilities.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Younis Siddiqui briefed him about various matters of the hospital.

Related Topics

Government Top

Recent Stories

President receives UAE ambassadors participating i ..

President receives UAE ambassadors participating in annual forum

7 minutes ago
 “Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited ..

“Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited to return to Pakistan for HBL ..

8 minutes ago
 Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

27 minutes ago
 PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zone ..

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.