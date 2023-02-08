DC visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital on Wednesday and inspected facilities being provided to the patients.

He checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

The deputy commissioner said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of government. He said that no compromise would be made on quality of healthcare facilities.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Younis Siddiqui briefed him about various matters of the hospital.