DC visits different areas of Badin, checks security arrangements

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan visited different areas including Nindo,Tando Bago. Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars were also accompanied with him.

DC reviewed cleanliness drive,law and order situation and security arrangements made for Muharram Majaalis and mourning processions, said a press release.

He strictly directed Executive Engineer Wapda to restore power supply of Badin and Tando Bago and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

DC instructed relevant officers and staff to remain alert during Aashura days.

Later, he also visited different areas of Badin, Nindo and Tando Bago and reviewed post rain situation and directed relevant officers to accelerate drainage work and complete it immediately.