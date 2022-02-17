DC visits different areas of city, inspects beautification work

UrduPoint.com

February 17, 2022

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday visited Nawabshah-Sakrand road to inspect tree plantation and coloring project in connection with making the district green and beautiful

He also visited Sakrand bypass and inspected beautification program of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto flyover.

During visit DC instructed officials of provincial highway department to complete the tree plantation, coloring and installation of sign boards on roads leading from Nawabshah to other towns of the district.

DC also inspected construction drainage nullah at and instructed officials Bucheri Road to accomplish the scheme at the earliest in order to resolve the issues of drainage disposal and transport of local population. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

