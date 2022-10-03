DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to different city areas and inspected the sanitation situationhere on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to different city areas and inspected the sanitation situationhere on Monday.

DC expressed his annoyance over the deteriorated sanitation situation and absence of sanitation staff and ordered to issue show cause notice to absent staff.

DC instructed Municipal Commissioner to bring improvement in sanitation situation within a period of three days, DC also instructed for removal of encroachments from the routes of Rabi-ul- Awal processions and rallies' routes with improvement in cleanliness.

DC directed Chief Sanitary Inspector to initiate action against ghost sanitary staff and submit a report in this regard.

DC said that he would again pay a surprise visit of city areas and would inspect the sanitation situation adding that officials and staff would face action on the charges of slackness.

DC said that he would sit at Municipal Committee every week on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 12 noon to personally hear the public complaints regarding municipal services and would take steps to resolve the same. He said that solving the genuine issues of the common man and providing them relief is his priority.