DC Visits Different Areas Of City, Reviews Sanitation Situation

Published November 15, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon paid a sudden visit of Nawabshah Municipal Committee and other localities of the city and inspected the sanitation situation

The DC checked the attendance of sanitary and other staff.

He suspended Sanitary Inspector Patras of Union Council-8 on the charges of negligence and ordered suspension of salary while Sanitary Inspector John of UC-3 was issued show-cause notice.

During visit the DC met with citizens and enquired about their problems and issues regarding civic matters, adding he assured that all possible measures would be adopted to resolve their issue.

The DC said provision of facilities to citizens is his priority and negligent staff in this regard would face action and he strictly directed municipal staff for immediate improvement in sanitation situation of city while attendance of sanitary and other staff shall be ensured.

He warned that absent staff would face strict action and their salaries would be suspended. The DC said he would visit different city areas on daily basis to inspect the sanitation situation.

Later he visited Muzzammil Town area and inspected the rain water disposal process and was confident that accumulated rain water would be removed from the Town and adjoining areas in few days.

