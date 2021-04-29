UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Different Areas Of City To Monitor Implementation On SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC visits different areas of city to monitor implementation on SOPs

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Thursday paid a surprise visit of different areas of Mithi including main bazaar, Kashmir Chowk chotaaa chowk and sadiq chowk. Assistant Commissioner Rajesh and Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Mustafa Khoso also accompanied him.

According to details DC reviewed implementation on coronavirus SOPs and checked rate lists of vegetables, meat and other edible essential items.

DC also inquired details from people about charging fixed prices by the vendors and instructed shopkeepers to implement Corona SOPs including wear masks and maintain social distancing.

He also directed concerned officers to take stern legal action against violators and those avoiding wearing masks and charging higher prices against fixed government rates and keep business open after 6 pm.

