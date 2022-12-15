DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah city and inspected road tree plantations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah city and inspected road tree plantations.

The DC instructed officials of the Forest department to launch a tree plantation campaign on the sides of the roads in order to give a beautiful look to the city and provide a peaceful environment to citizens.

The DC said that efforts to beautify the city would remain continued.

Forest Officer Mushtaque Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.