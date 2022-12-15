UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Areas Of Nawabshah

December 15, 2022

DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah city and inspected road tree plantations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah city and inspected road tree plantations.

The DC instructed officials of the Forest department to launch a tree plantation campaign on the sides of the roads in order to give a beautiful look to the city and provide a peaceful environment to citizens.

The DC said that efforts to beautify the city would remain continued.

Forest Officer Mushtaque Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

