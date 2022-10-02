UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Areas Of Nawabshah, Inspects Sanitation Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sheharyar Memon after taking over the charge visited different areas of Nawabshah and inspected the sanitation situation.

During the visit, DC instructed officials of the Municipal Committee for immediate improvement of sanitation situation as the clean environment was very necessary for human health.

DC vowed"Provision of facilities to citizens is first priority." DC directed the Public Health Engineering Department to take active steps for improvement of the city drainage system to resolve the issue.

He said that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard. Later, DC visited Santa singh village and inspected the drainage disposal system.

He directed officials of concerned departments to change the water drainage, water disposal lines and sanitation situation to be improved. Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh , Chairman Mubashir Arain and other officials werepresent on the occasion.

