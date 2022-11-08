UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Areas Of Nawabshah, Inspects Sanitation Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah and inspected the sanitation situation of the city.

DC also visited the offices of the fire brigade and Municipal Committee and checked the attendance of staff.

During the visit, DC suspended Chief Sanitary Inspector Sami, Junior Clerk Gayoor Shah and Fire Brigade in-charge Hasham while show cause notice was issued to Sanitary Inspector UC-2 Riaz Masih.

DC observed that the sanitary situation of the city was bad and they shall be dressed at the earliest.

He warned that attendance of all staff and officials shall be ensured or in other cases they would face action. DC said that provision of municipal services to citizens was on top priority and no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

