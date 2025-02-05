DC Visits Different Areas Of Nawabshah, Review Performance Of Polio Teams
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah to review the work of polio teams during the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in the district.
DC said that all resources should be utilized to achieve the target of the campaign.
DC during the visit checked the record of polio teams, vaccinated children figure marking and marking of houses visited by polio teams.
DC expressed sanguine that guest children coming to the district can cause polio virus and for that purpose they should be paid special attention for polio vaccination on priority basis.
District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh and Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio were present on the occasion.
