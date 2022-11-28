DC visits different areas of Nawabshah to review sanitation situation

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of Nawabshah city and inspected the sanitation condition and process of sewage water disposal. He also went around village Khadar and its adjoining areas and inspected the disposal of accumulated rainwater into the saline drain.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner instructed concerned officials to bring immediate improvement in the sanitation situation of Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony and other city areas and adopt urgent steps for the disposal of sewage water to save citizens from any trouble.

He also paid a visit to the under-construction Lakha Disposal and Main Madrasah school. He stressed the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department to adopt all possible steps for draining out rain water from all parts of the district. On the occasion, the deputy commissioner met the area people and enquired about issues they were facing. He also visited the Daur Water Supply Scheme and watched the situation.

Officials of the municipal committee and public health engineering department were also present on the occasion.